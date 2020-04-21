Sonu Nigam brings a new version of Main Hoon Na and sings, 'Jeetenge hum, jaega haar corona.' Watch video

Sonu Nigam croons new version of Main Hoon Na and sings, 'Jeetenge hum, jaega haar corona.' Watch video

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam is these days quarantining with his family in Dubai amid the coronavirus pandemic in the world. He has been quite active on social media where he is sharing videos to entertain his fans. Yet again, he has added a new video in the list in which he is seen singing the popular title track from Shah Rukh Khan's film Main Hoon Na. However, the song was given a new twist which included the mention of the novel coronavirus in it as he says, 'Jeetenge hum, jaega haar corona.' Not just this, he even cracked a joke on how he is learning to behave in front of his wife when she's cleaning the house.

In the light-hearted video, Sonu says, "Yakin maniye doston, lockdown mein ghar ke andar bandh rah kar, maine zindagi ke chand akhand satya ka pata kiya hai. Jhadu marte hue aap aage jaate hain aur pocha marte hue peeche jaate hain." He then sweeps and mops the blacony area and says that he has done so much research on this and has now discovered that if your wife has mopped the floor, you cannot move at all and will have to stand wherever you are.

He plays the piano and sings, "Kar raha hai logo ko bimaar corona. China se aya ye vikaar corona. Sabun se dhona haathon ko baar baar, ghar se nikalne ka tu karna na vichaar. Mil jul ke humne is virus ko dhona. Ghar pe baithe ho to udaas na hona. Jeetenge hum, jaega haar corona."

