Thursday, June 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sonnalli Seygall's red ethnic outfit with sindoor for post-wedding party looks royal | See photos

Sonnalli Seygall's red ethnic outfit with sindoor for post-wedding party looks royal | See photos

Pyaar ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall married Ashesh L Sajnani on Wednesday, and changed into a red ethnic look for their wedding party.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: June 08, 2023 16:31 IST
Sonnalli Seygall's post-wedding pics
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonnalli Seygall's post-wedding pics

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 7. It was a traditional Sikh wedding and many celebrity guests arrived for the ceremony. The list includes several popular stars like director Luv Ranjan, Raai Laxmi, Shama Sikander and Chahatt Khanna. Now, new photos and videos from Sonnalli and Ashesh's wedding bash have surfaced online, and show the bride in a red look.

Sonnalli wore a red ethnic outfit with golden embellishments. The actor wore mangalsutra and sindoor in inside pictures and videos from the party that were shared on Instagram Stories by Sonnalli's friend, actor Raai Laxmi. Sonnalli was joined by her husband in some of the videos as they celebrated their wedding with friends. Ashesh was dressed in a golden kurta, while Raai Laxmi wore a black and golden ethnic look. "My bestie with my jiju (brother-in-law)," Raai Laxmi wrote in one of their videos. Sonnalli and Ashesh dated for the past 5 years before taking the wedding wows. 

India Tv - Sonnalli Seygall's post-wedding pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSonnalli Seygall's post-wedding pics

Sonnalli and Ashesh cut the cake and the crowds cheered for them to kiss. While Ashesh was very shy to kiss in public, Sonnalli gave him just a peck and he blushed. The couple was seen posing with their friends. The actress had a Gurudwara wedding and was dressed in baby pink lehenga, looking quite stunning. Their wedding was attended by her family and close friends. Some of her close friends from the industry like Kartik Aaran, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan also attended her wedding.

On the work front, Sonnalli also starred in the romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, the sequel to her debut film, in 2015. She also made a cameo appearance in Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety as Kartik Aaryan's girlfriend. The actress, who was last seen in Jai Mummy Di in 2020, sets the internet on fire as she keeps treating her fans and followers with her hot and bold photos on her Instagram account.

Related Stories
Sunny Leone posts funny video from Anamika's set, says filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has 'eye of the tiger'

Sunny Leone posts funny video from Anamika's set, says filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has 'eye of the tiger'

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall to marry beau Ashesh Sajnani? Here's what we know

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall to marry beau Ashesh Sajnani? Here's what we know

Sonnalli Seygall gets married to hotelier Ashesh Sajnani | FIRST photos out

Sonnalli Seygall gets married to hotelier Ashesh Sajnani | FIRST photos out

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh reacts to reports of being 'touchy' with Taylor Swift at a restaurant

Also Read: Arshad Warsi confirms Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar, shooting to begin in 2024

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News