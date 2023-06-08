Sonnalli Seygall's red ethnic outfit with sindoor for post-wedding party looks royal | See photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonnalli Seygall's post-wedding pics

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 7. It was a traditional Sikh wedding and many celebrity guests arrived for the ceremony. The list includes several popular stars like director Luv Ranjan, Raai Laxmi, Shama Sikander and Chahatt Khanna. Now, new photos and videos from Sonnalli and Ashesh's wedding bash have surfaced online, and show the bride in a red look.

Sonnalli wore a red ethnic outfit with golden embellishments. The actor wore mangalsutra and sindoor in inside pictures and videos from the party that were shared on Instagram Stories by Sonnalli's friend, actor Raai Laxmi. Sonnalli was joined by her husband in some of the videos as they celebrated their wedding with friends. Ashesh was dressed in a golden kurta, while Raai Laxmi wore a black and golden ethnic look. "My bestie with my jiju (brother-in-law)," Raai Laxmi wrote in one of their videos. Sonnalli and Ashesh dated for the past 5 years before taking the wedding wows.

Sonnalli Seygall's post-wedding pics

Sonnalli and Ashesh cut the cake and the crowds cheered for them to kiss. While Ashesh was very shy to kiss in public, Sonnalli gave him just a peck and he blushed. The couple was seen posing with their friends. The actress had a Gurudwara wedding and was dressed in baby pink lehenga, looking quite stunning. Their wedding was attended by her family and close friends. Some of her close friends from the industry like Kartik Aaran, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan also attended her wedding.

On the work front, Sonnalli also starred in the romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, the sequel to her debut film, in 2015. She also made a cameo appearance in Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety as Kartik Aaryan's girlfriend. The actress, who was last seen in Jai Mummy Di in 2020, sets the internet on fire as she keeps treating her fans and followers with her hot and bold photos on her Instagram account.

