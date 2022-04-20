Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SONIRAZDAN Soni Razdan wishes 'old chap' Mahesh Bhatt on wedding anniversary with a rare throwback picture. Seen yet?

It seems like there's a never-ending celebration going on in the Bhatt family these days! A few days after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited wedding, the actress' mother and actress Soni Razdan is celebrating her wedding anniversary. Yes, that's true! Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she shared a rare throwback picture with her husband Mahesh Bhatt and wished him on their special day. Alongside the post, she also shared two photos-- one being an old one while another which was captured recently. Not just her but even Neetu Kapoor wished her 'Samdhan and Samdhi' on their anniversary by posting a story on her Instagram handle.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Soni Razdan used the words of William Shakespeare to define their marriage as she wrote, "‘Age cannot wither her nor custom stale her infinite variety.' This quote about Cleopatra could well apply to our marriage as well. Happy Anniversary, old chap. Cheers to many more fun times ahead."

Have a look:

Here's looking at Neetu Kapoor's post for them:

Soni has been quite actively sharing pictures from Ralia's wedding on her handle. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared an endearing glimpse of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding nuptials. In the picture, Soni Razdan can be seen teary-eyed, filled with love and happiness looking at Alia and Ranbir. The veteran actor wrote a heart-warming caption for the newlyweds calling them her "heartbeats".

Razdan also posted the family picture, which was clicked on Alia and Ranbir's wedding day, on her Instagram handle and in the caption wrote, "Nearest and dearest," followed by red heart emojis. The image featured Razdan along with Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, and Razdan's sister Tina Razdan Hertzke.

Alia and Ranbir, who tied the knot at the latter's Bandra residence Vastu on April 14, had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. They made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.