Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONI RAZDAN Soni Razdan wants Covid-19 vaccine for actors, says 'we actually can’t wear masks'

The surge in COVID-19 cases in India in the past few days is probably hinting at a second wave of the deadly virus. With certain restrictions and norms in place, many actors in the past few days have contracted the virus. Now, showing her concern, veteran actress Soni Razdan shared her stand on why actors should be provided the Covid-19 vaccine. She demanded vaccination for all working actors as they are the only people who cannot wear masks and other protection while they are on field.

Replying to Suhel Seth's tweet on allowing everyone to get vaccines, Soni wrote, "So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can’t wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet."

Suhel tweeted, "FOR GOD’S SAKE, OPEN VACCINATION FOR ALL. WHOEVER WANTS IT SHOULD GET IT! WHO IS THE GOVERNMENT TO PRIROTISE WHICH PROFESSIONS ARE MORE VALUABLE THAN OTHERS? THESE ARE INDIAN LIVES WE ARE TALKING ABOUT."

Further, when a Twitter user called it 'not a crucial profession to be carried out on daily basis', Soni offered a reason, saying "It’s a profession none the less. People need to work right. Others can do so wearing protection but actors are the only people who cannot ! And so... Oh and every actor isn’t a huge superstar .. so those who are whining on about that can keep shut. Stop watching content na then. It is made with great risk to the concerned actors lives. Being at the top of ones profession can’t be a disqualification for a vaccine. Jeez," she wrote.

For those unversed, Bollywood actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik recently tested positive for COVID19. Others in the list include Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee, Tara Sutaria.