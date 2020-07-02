Soni Razdan spots snake taking a dip in her swimming pool, Neetu Kapoor calls the video scary

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONIRAZDAN Soni Razdan spots snakes taking a dip in her swimming pool

Veteran Bollywood actress Soni Razdan left netizens surprised when she shared a video of a snake taking a dip in her swimming pool. The actress has been spending the lockdown with husband Mahesh Bhatt and sharing their moments on Instagram. On Wednesday, she shared the video in which a snake was seen moving in the pool. She wrote, "We had a guest in our swimming pool today. Wanted to drink water at first and then went in for a dip Well. We let it go into the bushes afterwards."

Soni then shared another video and captioned it, "Snake in the water Part 2." Many celebrities reacted to the video. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor commented, "That's scary." Replying to Kapoor's statement, the actreess wrote, "First time I have ever seen a snake here ! In 9 years." Soni's daughter Shaheen Bhatt said, "What a beauty." Aahana Kumra wrote, "Oh man!! He's a sly guy!! Stay safe!! Came for a dip while you were away on a trip."

Soni Razdan recently shared the first poster of husabnd Mahesh Bhatt and daughter Alia Bhatt's next film together-- Sadak 2. She expressed her happiness and wrote, "He had hung up his boots 20 years ago as a director. And now he’s back one last time to direct his daughter Alia Bhatt, who for the very first time works with her father in this venture. Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt who brought us Naam and Sadak, along with Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, set out to craft this inspiring saga which becomes a love pilgrimage to Kailash. Sadak 2 The Road To Love."

Talking about the film and director Mahesh Bhatt, actor Akshay Anand said, "He (Mahesh Bhatt) is so richly and deeply oozing with value for life. He wants to give it to a lot of people through his films and dialogues, and through the ideas that he has in his mind. 'Sadak 2' is a very different kind of a film. It's been made beautifully. You will definitely get a different kind of Bhatt sahab"

Sadak 2 stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. It will release on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

