Soni Razdan misses Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt as she parties with Neetu & Riddhima

Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani had a gala time together as they caught with another for some time together. Razdan also shared pictures on her Instagram stories. Producer Anu Ranjan also joined the gathering. Neetu also shared some group pics from the party on her Instagram Stories. The duo shared a series of pictures on their Instagram accounts from last night in which they were joined by some friends and family members. While posting the pictures on their Instagram handles, Soni and Neetu shared that they were missing their '3 muskeeters' - Ranbir, Alia, and Shaheen Bhatt at the get-together.

In the photos, Ranbir sister Ridhimma is seen happily posing with both Soni and Neetu. Take a look:

For the unversed, it is not the first time that the families of the two actors have been spotted partying together. Ranbir has joined Alia's family get-togethers on numerous occasions, including her grandfather's birthday party a few months ago. On the other hand, Alia has also attended the Kapoor family gatherings on a few occasions. She was also present at the funeral service of Ranbir's dad Rishi Kapoor who passed away in 2020. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir have been dating for several years now. The two had fallen in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is set to join the cast of Netflix's 'Heart of Stone', as she makes her global debut opposite Gal Gadot. The film will release globally on Netflix this spring and has received great reviews singling out her performance in the title role.

The film follows the story of Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peacekeeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable -- and dangerous -- asset. 'Heart Of Stone' is directed by Tom Harper. It is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave's Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano are producing the film.