Soni Razdan joins Karisma Kapoor and Helen in 'Brown'

Senior actress Soni Razdan is all set for Abhinay Deo's directorial venture 'Brown' produced by Zee Studios. The versatile actress who was last seen in Netflix show 'Call My Agent: Bollywood', is set to face the arclight once again by portraying a pivotal role in the highly-anticipated 'Brown'.

Ever since Zee Studios announced the stellar cast of the movie including Karisma Kapoor and Helen, it has created huge curiosity amongst the movie buffs and now the announcement of Soni Razdan joining the cast has built the anticipation even more.

The Neo Noir crime drama 'Brown' is set in the bustling city of Kolkata and promises to make for an intriguing watch.

Talking about her association with the project, Soni Razdan says, "Though I won't be able to reveal much about my character at this point, all I can say is that she is very raw and real and it is a welcome challenge to play this role”

"When I heard the script, I was thoroughly impressed by the way it was written and narrated. The script of this crime drama is filled with an eclectic set of characters push me as an actor to come out of my comfort zone as it is a novel concept for me as an actor. With Helen ji and Karisma as my co-stars, it's going to be an eventful journey. I am thoroughly enjoying filming so far," the veteran actress adds.

‘Brown’ will see Karisma Kapoor takes on the lead role based on Abheek Barua's book - City Of Death. Also featuring Surya Sharma in a pivotal role, 'Brown' produced by Zee Studios is an eagerly awaited project.