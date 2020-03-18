Image Source : TWITTER Soni Razdan apologizes for sharing old video of Delhi airport amid coronavirus scare

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s mother and Mahesh Bhatt’s wife Soni Razdan is known for sharing her opinions unfiltered. Her latest tweet has created a buzz on social media. The veteran actress shared a a video from the New Delhi international airport and criticised the airport authorities for 'taking the passport of the arriving passengers and not returning them'.

“New Delhi International airport T3 today. Now they are taking the passport of the arriving passengers and not returning them till all the tests are done. Even Indian citizens with Indian passport holders are not allowed to exit. Passengers are screaming at police to kill them,” Soni Razdan wrote sharing the video.

Soon after, her tweet, the Delhi Airport authority replied to the actress stating that it was an old video which is being circulated The official handle also took to the micro-blogging site and replied to Razdan saying, "Dear Mam, The video being circulated is an old one. Currently, all immigration-related processes have been streamlined and operations are fully normal. We continue to work in close coordination with all stakeholders to minimize any inconvenience to the passengers.

After the Delhi authorities clarification, Soni Razdan deleted her tweet.

Deleting my tweet right away as this clarification has been issued by Delhi Airport. My only concern was the safety of those who could have spread the virus to each other (and to others) due to the way they were herded together, and not that people should not be checked. 🙏 https://t.co/YsSRfTnNa8 — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 18, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page