Wednesday, March 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Soni Razdan apologizes for sharing old video of Delhi airport amid coronavirus scare

Soni Razdan apologizes for sharing old video of Delhi airport amid coronavirus scare

Sharing the video on social media, Soni Razdan criticised the airport authorities for 'taking the passport of the arriving passengers and not returning them'.  

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 18, 2020 21:18 IST
Soni Razdan apologizes for sharing old video of Delhi airport amid coronavirus scare
Image Source : TWITTER

Soni Razdan apologizes for sharing old video of Delhi airport amid coronavirus scare 

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s mother and Mahesh Bhatt’s wife Soni Razdan is known for sharing her opinions unfiltered. Her latest tweet has created a buzz on social media. The veteran actress shared a a video from the New Delhi international airport and criticised the airport authorities for 'taking the passport of the arriving passengers and not returning them'.

Fight Against Coronavirus

“New Delhi International airport T3 today. Now they are taking the passport of the arriving passengers and not returning them till all the tests are done. Even Indian citizens with Indian passport holders are not allowed to exit. Passengers are screaming at police to kill them,” Soni Razdan wrote sharing the video.

Soon after, her tweet, the Delhi Airport authority replied to the actress stating that it was an old video which is being circulated The official handle also took to the micro-blogging site and replied to Razdan saying, "Dear Mam, The video being circulated is an old one. Currently, all immigration-related processes have been streamlined and operations are fully normal. We continue to work in close coordination with all stakeholders to minimize any inconvenience to the passengers.

After the Delhi authorities clarification, Soni Razdan deleted her tweet.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X