Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor wraps up shooting of Blind; shares Boomerang video

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming thriller, Blind. The actress, who stays active on social media, on Saturday took to her Instagram to share the update. 'Blind' is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The cast also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey in pivotal roles. Now, the actress made a Boomerand video as she jumps in joy as she wrapped up the shoot.

"It's a Film Wrap for #BLIND ! See you at the Movies! @shomemak @gairiksarkar @avishek_g #sujoyghosh," she wrote alongside a boomerang. The clip featured her with her team including the film's young director Shome Makhija. In the video, Sonam can be seen holding the clapperboard of the film in hand.

Take a look at her post here:

Sonam will be seen in the role of a blind person in the upcoming thriller, produced by Sujoy Ghosh. Apart from learning the nuances of body language for her role of a visually-impaired person, Sonam has also taken to dietary regulations to look for the role.

The action-thriller revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. The movie is being bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. It is slated to release in 2021.

Sonam's last starring role was in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The film bombed on release. Recently she did a cameo as herself in Vikramaditya Motwane's thriller AK Vs AK.