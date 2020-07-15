Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOORAHUJA Sonam Kapoor travels to London amid coronavirus pandemic

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who was in the city for over a month, has flown back to London amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly before the travel ban was imposed in March, Sonam, along with her husband Anand Ahuja, flew to Delhi from London. The duo arrived in Mumbai, a day before the actor's birthday on June 9, and had been staying in the city since. In a series of Instagram stories on Monday night, Sonam uploaded pictures from the flight and captioned, "London, I'm back...So beautiful."

Have a look at her pictures here:

Recently, the 35-year-old actor had shared how she is "missing" her film crew and being on set, as all film shoots had come to a halt due to the coronavirus induced nation-wide lockdown.

he actress is a survivor of a version of swine flu which she contracted in 2015 and said that she would never wish it for her worst enemy. Taking to Instagram stories, the actress expressed her concern about the same and said that she hopes it is not true.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "I’ve had a version of the swine flu...I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve gone through. I hope this isn’t true."

Sonam was last seen in the 2019 romantic comedy "The Zoya Factor" co-starring Dulquer Salmaan.

