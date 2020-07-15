Sonam Kapoor travels to London amid coronavirus pandemic

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who was in the city for over a month, has flown back to London amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly before the travel ban was imposed in March, Sonam, along with her husband Anand Ahuja, flew to Delhi from London. The duo arrived in Mumbai, a day before the actor's birthday on June 9, and had been staying in the city since. In a series of Instagram stories on Monday night, Sonam uploaded pictures from the flight and captioned, "London, I'm back...So beautiful."
It's been strange, while we all struggle to keep ourselves safe from this virus - my family and I have found refuge in books we thought we'll never get the time to read. These days what we do is, we share our monthly reads on our family group. I'll also be putting up a few interesting ones from our Kapoor-Ahuja Quarantine Reads here, hoping you guys get a chance to read them as well 📖📚🔖 I'm reading 50 Greatest Short Stories. Compiled By Terry o’brien Dad is nose deep into Rakesh Maria's Let Me Say It Now. Anand is currently very interested in Devdutt Pattanaik's My Gita. Rhea has just begun A Girl and Her Greens: Hearty Meals from the Garden by April Bloomfield. Anand's mom is reading The Secret by Rhonda Byrne. My mom is giving The Forest Of Enchantments by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni a read. Anand's dad is juggling a bunch of books including Ikigai, Little Book of Hygge and The Art of Simple Living by Shunmyo Masuno. Happy Reading!
Recently, the 35-year-old actor had shared how she is "missing" her film crew and being on set, as all film shoots had come to a halt due to the coronavirus induced nation-wide lockdown.
he actress is a survivor of a version of swine flu which she contracted in 2015 and said that she would never wish it for her worst enemy. Taking to Instagram stories, the actress expressed her concern about the same and said that she hopes it is not true.
Sonam Kapoor wrote, "I’ve had a version of the swine flu...I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve gone through. I hope this isn’t true."
Sonam was last seen in the 2019 romantic comedy "The Zoya Factor" co-starring Dulquer Salmaan.
