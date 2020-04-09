Image Source : INSTA/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor shares stunning pics from her wedding album to wish BFF Swara Bhaskar on birthday

It's Sonam Kapoor's best friend Swara Bhaskar's birthday today and, the Zoya Factor actress wouldn't miss it for the world. Sonam K Ahuja shared some gorgeous pictures from her wedding album to wish her BFF Swara Bhaskar on her birthday today.Sonam and Swara have worked together on Raajhanaa and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Veere Di Wedding, which also starred Kareena Kapoor and Shikha Talsania.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam Kapoor said, "Happiest Birthday Swaru! Your courage and spunk is so inspiring. Never stop being you. Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world! Can’t wait to celebrate with you once this is over! Love you behen".

Earlier, Swara Bhskar revealed how Sonam went the extra mile for their friendship just so she could attend her wedding. In a interview to Radio City, Swara said her brother and Sonam were initially supposed to get married on the same date, March 12. The clash proved problematic as Sonam really wanted her best friend to be by her side as she became a bride and tied the knot with Anand Ahuja.

“Sonam entered (Veere Di Wedding set) looking very upset. I got an idea what it was about,” Swara said, according to a News 18 report. “Sonam even asked me if I could convince my parents in order to get Ishan’s wedding date changed,” she added.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page