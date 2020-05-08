Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor shares first pic together with Anand Ahuja on anniversary, mom Sunita extends warm wishes

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are celebrating two years of marital bliss. Exactly two year ago, Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with enterpreneur Anand Ahuja in an Anant Karaj ceremony in Mumbai. Since then, there has been no looking back for this madly-in-love couple. ow, Sonam Kapoor has posted a heartfelt message for hubby Anand Ahuja on their big day. The Veere Di Wedding actress shared the first photo that the adorable couple took together four years back and said that he still makes her heart race and grounds her at the same time. 'Nothing compares to you', said Sonam Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam Kapoor said, "Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism. Thank you for being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received".

On their special day, best wishes are pouring in from family and Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor shared some adorable pictures of the duo to wish them a happy anniversary.

"Happy happy anniversary to my darling Sonam and Anand ..May you always be blessed and surrounded by all the love and happiness We love you so much and miss you so much", said Sunita Kapoor.

