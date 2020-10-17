Sonam Kapoor shares a makeup video, says “I miss my job and being on set”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SONAMKAPOOR In the video, Sonam is seen wearing green dress

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most fashionable celebrities in B-town. Be it lockdown or going for work the actress never fails to impress her fans with her looks. Recently, she shared a video where the Neerja star was getting her hair and makeup done.

In the video, Sonam is seen wearing green full sleeves dress and has teamed up her look with statement earrings and smoky eyes. Meanwhile in another clip in the same album, the actress was seen flipping her hair while posing for the camera.

The actress was missing all this so much that she took to her Insta handle and also shared a little caption which said, “Getting ready and doing make up and hair makes me miss the movies a lot.. I miss my job and being on set and mostly I miss my team.. thank you for being there for me and doing glam for me .. love you.”

Sonam Kapoor is often cited in media as the fashion icon of the country and has a large fan following for the same. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen in ‘The Zoya Factor’ starring Angad Bedi and Dulquer Salmaan. Apart from this, she was also seen alongside her father Anil Kapoor in ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage