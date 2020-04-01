Sonam Kapoor's mushy post for Anand Ahuja is all about love, he calls it 'super cute'

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are under quarantine and appears to be spending quality time with each other. The couple never shied away from social media PDA. Earlier, the actress shared an adorable TikTok video of the two on Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's song Bhula Dunga and now, she has shared another mushy moment of the two. Sonam shared a photo of kissing a sleepy Anand and also dedicated a song to him.
In the photo, Sonam is seen showering her love on husband Anand by planting a kiss on his forehead. In her caption, Sonam wrote the lyrics of Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds, followed by the hashtags #everydayphenomenal and #sleepyhungrybaby. The cute click got a lot of love from fans.
Not just fans but Anand Ahuja also reacted to the post and called it super cute. He also complained to her and that she was supposed to sing him the song in-person. He commented, “You were supposed to sing this to me in person after I sang ‘sunshine’! This post is super cute but doesn’t free you from the in person singing promise please! @sonamkapoor.”
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are making the most of their time with each other during this lockdown period. The duo returned to the country from London earlier last month and is currently in self-isolation at their Delhi home.
Earlier, Anand also shared a video of how the actress is interacting with her mother-in-law during this self-quarantine period. In the video, Sonam is seen standing at the window of the first floor of their home and talking to Priya Ahuja, who was on the ground floor. “Quarantine times,” read Anand's caption.
