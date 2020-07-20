Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor rubbishes rumours of breaking 14-Day quarantine rule in London

Sonam Kapoor, who returned to London with husband Anand Ahuja stepped out for a workout session recently. The Veere Di Wedding actress shared a selfie which she captioned as 'Outdoor work out glow' as she stepped out on a bright sunny day in London. She was seen donning a grey tee which her tresses tied back as she took the selfie. She also shared a video which she captioned as 'No filter, just amazing natural light also chirping birds make me."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor Insta story

As soon as her picture and video hit the internet, a Twitter user claimed that Sonam Kapoor didn't follow the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule after arriving in London and accused her of "putting lives in danger." However, Sonam, in her latest tweet, clarified that she clicked the picture in "her own garden" that is attached to her building and stated she has been "fully quarantining" in her house, contrary to the claims made by the user.

"I'm in my own garden attached to my building dude... fully quarantining...people have too much time... just ignore," wrote Sonam Kapoor on Monday, retweeting the post of another user who jumped to her defense.

I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore https://t.co/PiYvzDsWTn — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 19, 2020

On the work front, Sonam has entertained us with films such as Delhi 6, Raanjhana, Neerja, Padman, Veere Di Wedding among others. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor, which also featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. The film, which is an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan, fared below expectations.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage