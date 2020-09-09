Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMPERATORQAFQAZA Sonam Kapoor's request to dad Anil Kapoor and his buddy Jackie Shroff

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has a special request to her father Anil Kapoor and his good friend Jackie Shroff. Anil recently posted a video of him walking down a serene beach in Alibaug. The post caught the attention of his "Ram Lakhan" co-star Jackie Shroff, who commented: "Awesome Lakhan". Seeing Jackie Shroff's comment, Sonam couldn't resist herself and asked the veteran actors to do a movie together. "Do a movie together," Sonam tweeted.

Apart from the 1989 superhit Ram Lakhan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have co-starred in numerous hits of the eighties and the nineties, including Yudh, Karma, Parinda, Kala Bazaar and 1942: A Love Story.

On Monday, Sonam celebrated the birth anniversary of the late flight purser Neerja Bhanot on whose story the acclaimed Sonam-starrer Neerja narrated, and the actress took out time to pay a tribute to her. Neerja Bhanot had given up her life saving passengers during a terrorist hijack of a Pan-Am flight at Karachi international airport in Pakistan on September 5, 1986. She was born on September 7, 1963. Her life story was brought alive on the big screen in the 2016 film "Neerja", with Sonam playing the title role.

"Celebrating Neerja's courage, charm and outlandish love for life - on her birth anniversary. Playing her was a life-altering experience for me, and I couldn't have been more thrilled to have honoured her legacy in my own way. Everytime I talk about Neerja, I just go on and on, and rightfully so - for her story till date, continues to inspire millions around the world! #NeerjaBhanot #HappyBirthdayNeerja," Sonam posted on her Instagram.

She also posted photos of Neerja Bhanot and a brief video of how she transformed into the real-life hero. At the 64th National Film Awards, the Ram Madhvani directorial won Best Feature Film in Hindi and a Special Mention for Sonam.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor.

