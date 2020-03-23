Sonam Kapoor misses dad Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea amid self-quarantine in Delhi

After returning from London a few days ago, actress Sonam Kapoor has been in self-quarantine at her Delhi's home. And now she is badly missing her family in Mumbai -- especially dad Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor. On Monday, Sonam took to Instagram and posted a childhood picture of herself with father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea.
"Miss you," she captioned the image.
Fight Against Coronavirus
For the unitiated, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja, chose to self-quarantine in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, on returning from London.
Last week a video had gone viral on the Internet that showed Sonam interacting with her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja from her first floor window, maintaining safe distance.