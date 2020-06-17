Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor misses being on the sets, shares photo from 'Khoobsurat' shooting days

Ever since the coronavirus has spread its wings in India, the shooting of various entertainment products such as television shows, movies, web series has been put to halt. Thanks to social media, our favourite celebrities are keeping a touch with their fans by sharing throwback photos, daily updates of quarantine activities, etc. One amongst those is actress Sonam Kapoor who has kept everyone glued to her Instagram handle. In her latest social media post, she opened up about how she is missing being on the sets of films. Not only this, but Sonam also shared a still from her film Khoobsurat in which she played the role of Mili.

The photo which was shared on Instagram showed Sonam was seen wearing a printed white shirt and blue sweater. She was seen holding a sheet of paper in her hands and it seems as if she was rehearsing her lines. The caption read, "Can’t wait to be rehearsing lines, acting and being on set again.. miss it so damn much. This still is from ‘Khoobsurat’. I’ve never felt as joyful playing a character. Mili I love you. @ghoshshashanka @rheakapoor @juhic3 @fawadkhan81 @disneyfilmsindia."

Have a look at her post here:

Sonam had shared a condolence message for Sushant Singh Rajput and his family, and followed it up with a tweet that read: "Blaming a girlfriend, ex girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone's death is ignorant and f****ng mean spirited."

Blaming a girlfriend , ex girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 15, 2020

She later started facing heavy trolling on social media after which she penned an appreciation post for husband Anand Ahuja, thanking him for "being extra kind and loving" when she needed the most. "An appreciation post for my husband. Thank you for being extra kind and loving today. I really needed it. Love you so much," Sonam wrote on Instagram.

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's directorial The Zoya Factor which also featured South Indian star Dulquer Salmaan. The movie however could not do well at the box office.

