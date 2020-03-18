Sonam Kapoor lauds India's response to coronavirus as she returns from London with husband Anand Ahuja

The threat of pandemic coronavirus is over the world. Governments, celebrities are issuing advisories to everyone and asking them to stay indoors to be safe and avoid traveling. Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who just returned to the country from London along with husband Anand Ahuja took to social media to share her experience of being at London and the Indian airport. She lauded the Indian airport authorities for their amazing work of checking everyone to ensure they do not have any symptoms of the virus.

Upon her arrival in her home country, she gave a detailed account of what happened after she landed at the Delhi international airport. She was also seen wearing a mask. Sonam said, "Anand and I are back in Delhi and we just want to thank everybody at the airport. When we were leaving London, there was no screening; nothing. Anand and I were massive shocked upon discovering that. However, when we reached India, we were asked to fill a form in which we had to tell the authorities how much we flew in the last 25 days. We gave our travel history. Fortunately, Anand and I had not flown to any of the so-called hotspots where the virus is very rampant. Then our temperatures were taken and we were all fine."

Further, she said, "I just want to say that it's incredible the way the authorities are handling the situation. It's very commendable and laudable. We went to immigration and they again re-checked our passports, which was extremely responsible of them. I just want everybody to know that everybody is doing the best that they can do. The government is doing the best that it can do. And, we all are in this together."

Meanwhile, Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) and Producers Guild of India on Sunday decided to put shootings of films, TV shows and web series on hold from March 19 to March 31.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor. She hasn't signed any new project after that.

