Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANAND AHUJA Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja was accused of tax fraud and presenting fake bills by an international shipping company. The entrepreneur trashed the allegations levelled against him and called it ‘baseless slandering’. The back and forth accusations began last month when Ahuja in a tweet opened up about his ‘horrible experience’ with the company. “Does anyone know someone at @MyUS_Shopaholic - I’ve been having HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning (sic),” he wrote on his social media timeline. Resharing his post, the Bollywood actress added, “Terrible customer service is shameful.”

Taking notice of Ahuja's tweet, the company accused him of tax fraud. Tagging both Sonam Kapoor and Ahuja the company wrote on Twitter, “This is not a matter of customer service quality, new policies, or holding items improperly as was tweeted. Mr Ahuja misrepresented the price he paid for sneakers purchased on eBay which would result in him paying less duties and taxes.”

Image Source : TWITTER Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja accused of tax fraud, entrepreneur responds

In a follow-up tweet, they added, “The doctored invoices list prices that were up to 90% less than what he paid for the goods. While our policy is to do our best to rectify any customer issues, we have a duty to uphold regulatory compliance.”

“Put very simply, we have a legal obligation to provide accurate information when sending international shipments. Both MyUS and Mr Ahuja are subject to international export rules, and we intend to follow them,” read the third tweet.

Soon after, Ahuja responded to the same and called the allegations ‘baseless slandering’. “You should watch your baseless slandering- you were the ones that refused to validate PDF receipts & bank statements just so you could overcharge me and hold my goods longer to earn late fees,” he wrote, adding, “Anyway, I have now moved all items and closed my account. Gooooood riddance!”

Sonam and Anand who have been living in London got married in 2018 in Mumbai after a whirlwind romance.

On the film's front, Sonam was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' and more recently in her father Anil Kapoor's film 'Ak vs Ak'.

She will next be seen in 'Blind', a crime thriller, directed by Shome Makhija. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean flim of the same name.