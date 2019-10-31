Thursday, October 31, 2019
     
Sonam Kapoor is having a happy Halloween and these pictures are proof

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share various spooky pictures on account of Halloween as a treat for her fans.

New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2019 19:45 IST
Sonam Kapoor shares spooky pictures on Halloween day.

The world is celebrating Halloween day today and actress Sonam Kapoor is in full spooky mood which is quite evident from her latest Instagram posts. People on Halloween are generally spotted wearing themed clothes, attending parties and indulging in activities like trick-or-treating or telling scary stories. Bollywood Fashionista Sonam took it as an opportunity to treat her fans on an exciting day with a lot of Insta stories in her scary avatar.

In the pictures she shared on social media, she is generally seen in black and white outfits, one of which also happens to be her childhood picture in which she is seen dressed up in Charlie Chaplin's outfit. The pictures had different types of one-liners written as captions such as--  'Why So Serious,' 'Happy Halloween,' 'Trick or treat' etc. Have a look:

India Tv - Sonam Kapoor shares spooky pictures on Halloween day.

India Tv - Sonam Kapoor shares spooky pictures on Halloween day.

India Tv - Sonam Kapoor shares spooky pictures on Halloween day.

India Tv - Sonam Kapoor shares spooky pictures on Halloween day.

India Tv - Sonam Kapoor shares spooky pictures on Halloween day.

India Tv - Sonam Kapoor shares spooky pictures on Halloween day.

India Tv - Sonam Kapoor shares spooky pictures on Halloween day.

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor opposite actors Dulquer Salman and Angad Bedi. She has not signed any film prior to that. She is often spotted having a great time with her husband Anand Ahuja during their holidays. 

