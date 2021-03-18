Sonam Kapoor colours her hair purple for husband Anand Ahuja | Check latest pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor dyes her hair purple for husband Anand Ahuja

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is the ultimate fashion icon in showbiz. Other than experimenting with her clothes, the diva broke the internet on Thursday by sharing her latest pictures. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonam debuted her purple hair and revealed that she has done it for her husband Anand Ahuja. The catch is-- the actress colored her hair using an Instagram filter. She wrote, "Purple and yellow just for Anand Ahuja."

The video showed Sonam flaunting her long hair in purple waves. Check out the picture here-

Last month, Sonam Ahuja wrapped the shoot of her upcoming film Blind. She announced the same by sharing a boomerang video. "It's a Film Wrap for #BLIND ! See you at the Movies! @shomemak @gairiksarkar @avishek_g #sujoyghosh," she wrote alongside the post.

The clip featured her with her team including the film's young director Shome Makhija. In the video, Sonam can be seen holding the clapperboard of the film in hand.

In Blind, Sonam will be seen in the role of a blind person. The film is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The movie is being bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. It is slated to release in 2021.

Sonam's last starring role was in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The film bombed on release. Recently she did a cameo as herself in Vikramaditya Motwane's thriller AK Vs AK.