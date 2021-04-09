Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor celebrates Swara Bhaskar's birthday with adorable note, calls their friendship a godsend

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has turned a year older today (April 9). Wishing her 'Veere' co-star and friend on her special day Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to share adorable throwback pictures with Swara from her wedding diaries. Swara is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Friday. The two shared screen in Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor’s production, Veere Di Wedding, which released in 2018.

The 'Neerja' actress took to her Instagram and addressed Swara Bhaskar her 'behen.' Sonam shared two pictures with Swara, the first photo is from the former's Sangeet ceremony, where they flaunt their beautiful henna designs on their hands and the second one showed Sonam dressed as a bride, sitting on a chair, while the bridesmaids, Swara and Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, posed together.

Sonam wished Swara with an adorable note, saying, "Dear Behen, we just spoke a day before and I realised that our friendship is a godsend. Sakshi, Bindiya and Chandrika... of every person you've essayed, my favourite remains the one you are off-screen. May your voice only amplify with time, love you lots. Happy happy birthday, Swaru. @reallyswara."

Soon, Swara replied to Sonam's birthday wish and commented, "Love you so much Sonammmmmmm! You are the bestest."

Sonam and Swara have worked together on a number of projects which include, 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo', and 'Raanjhanaa'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in 'Blind', the shoot for which kickstarted on December 28 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. It is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.

The Bollywood adaptation is being directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Prince Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. 'Blind' is scheduled to release in 2021.