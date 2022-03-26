Sonam celebrates 20 years of friendship with 'favourite actress' Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor and Rani Mukherji

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who recently announced her pregnancy, celebrated her 20-year-long friendship with fellow star Rani Mukerji. On Saturday, the 'Raanjhanaa' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures with her ‘favourite actress.’ Sharing a heartfelt note, in the caption, she wrote, "A friendship that's lasted 20 years. Love you rani. Also belated happy birthday to my favourite actress." In the snaps, while Sonam could be seen sporting a simple white attire with her hair tied up in a bun, Rani, on the other hand, contrasted her look by wearing a dark purple top.

Seeing the cute photos, Anil Kapoor was all heart for his daughter and Rani Mukherji.

On March 21, Sonam had announced that she and her husband Anand Ahuja will be welcoming their first child this fall. She stunned everyone with a series of beautiful pictures flaunting her baby bump. Sharing them, Sonam wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. (red heart emojis) #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022". For the unversed, the duo had tied the knot back in 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony, in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor and Ak vs Ak. Next, she will be seen in the role of a visually-handicapped person in the upcoming thriller 'Blind', produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The action-thriller revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. The cast also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey. The film is based on a South-Korean film of the same name that was released in 2011.

