Sonam Kapoor celebrates 11 years of Aisha, shares a still from 'Gal Mitthi Mitthi'

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Friday got nostalgic as her Bollywood movie 'Aisha' marked 11 years of its release on Friday. The diva took to Instagram to post multiple photographs with her co-stars to celebrate the eleventh anniversary of the movie. She also posted a still from the foot-tapping song 'Gal Mitthi Mitthi' from the film. Sharing the series of pictures, Sonam captioned the post by penning the hit song 'Suno Aisha' from the movie. The song was crooned by Amit Trivedi, Ash King, and Nakash Aziz.

The film's soundtrack by Amit Trivedi received extraordinary appreciation from every corner in the year 2010 and is still considered as one of the best soundtracks of new Bollywood.

'Aisha' is a 2010 drama film based on the life of a fashionista who plays cupid and helps people find love. The flick also starred Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, Lisa Haydon, and Amrita Puri.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor recently returned to India after spending her lockdown in London with husband Anand Ahuja. There were rumours that the actress has got pregnant. However, Sonam put an end to rumours about her being pregnant, with a post on social media.

Sonam posted a clip on Instagram story where she talked about her first day of getting her periods. In the clip, the actress was seen sipping on ginger tea and holding a hot water bottle. "Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period," she wrote as caption on the post that she shared on Wednesday.

On the work front, Sonam kapoor will be seen in a film titled Blind. In the film, Sonam will be seen in the role of a blind person. The film is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The movie is being bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. It was earlier slated to release in 2021.