Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is all praise for her husband Anand Ahuja. The couple has been spending quality time with each other during the lockdown in Delhi. On Thursday, the actress took to her social media to share a sizzling photo with her husband and appreciated him for handling all her emotions. Sharing a drool-worthy photo on Facebook, Sonam wrote, "Appreciation post for the best husband in the world.. who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I don’t know what I’d do without you @anandahuja love you."

Sonam also shared cute photos of Anand with a puppy on Instagram and left her fans excited. She wrote, "Why is this so cute.." On the post, Sonam's friend commented, "So ready for a baby", to which Sonam replied by congratulating her for the new phase of life. She wrote, "Congratulations my darling deepika! I know you’re happy and fulfilled. All my love."

Last week, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Sonam penned down a long note for her husband and wrote, "Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism. Thank you for being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received."

On the Bollywood front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She hasn't announced her next film yet.

