Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja drop FIRST PHOTO of their son as he turns one month old | PIC

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been on cloud nine ever since they have welcomed their little bundle of joy. On 20th August, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram announced the arrival of her baby boy. Sonam and Anand are embracing parenthood for the first time. Now, today her child has turned one month old. On the ocassion, the actress finally un

On completion of one month, the new mom shared the first-ever picture of her baby boy, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In the picture, Sonam, Anand and their little one can be seen in matching outfits. The actress can be seen looking at her baby, while Anand is captured kissing her. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives..In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength.In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja."

The first glimpse of her baby boy stirred the internet and fans jammed the comment section with congratulatory wishes.

Earlier, the same day, Sonam shared a cake picture on her Instagram stories. The cake has a baby picture with angel wings and 1 written on it. The grand cake also has a text written that says, ’30 days of love Happy One Month’.

Earlier, the actress welcomed her baby home to her Mumbai residence, and the video went viral on social media. On reaching home, a grand aarti was held at the doorstep to welcome the new member of the Kapoor-Ahuja clan. In the video, Anand can be seen entering the home with the baby, and later the new mom, Sonam, can be seen carrying the baby while they take blessings during the puja ceremony. One of the paparazzi called out Sonam Kapoor’s name, and she turned around and waved at them. As they returned home, the new parents dressed in matching white outfits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She is now slated to make a comeback after a long hiatus with the Shome Makhija directorial Blind, which will be streamed on OTT.

