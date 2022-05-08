Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja celebrate six years of togetherness with UNSEEN pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Soon-to-be parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary by sharing adorable pictures on

social media. The 'Neerja' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures to mark the special occasion. She penned a heartfelt note that read, "Happy happy anniversary @anandahuja. I've always been an incurable romantic and believed in all love stories ever written. You've surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe everyday the most most my baby. 6 years down and eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal."

While Anand also has a special wish for her better half. Addressing her as 'my everyday phenomenal ', he wrote, "..the most giving, selfless, generous person in the world. Only kindness and wholeness in your soul. @sonamkapoor … you inspire me everyday. Happy anniversary my #EverydayPhenomenal."

In another post, he shared a video of his wife as she is seen lazing around on the couch. "girlfriend 6 years, wife 4 years and as you can tell in this video, her early days of mom-to-be this year! Happy anniversary my #everydayphenomenal @sonamkapoor," read his caption. Sonam Kapoor replied to Anand's post and wrote, "Always and forever and every lifetime.. my soulmate."

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor too sent warm wishes to the couple by sharing a throwback picture. She wrote, "Happiest anniversary Sonam and Anand. May you always look at each other with all the love your hearts hold." ALSO READ: Mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor shares radiant selfie as she's back on sets

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony and now, they are ready to welcome their first child. On March 21, in a social media post, Sonam announced that the couple will be welcoming their first child this fall. ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Delhi residence robbery: Police arrest a couple for Rs 2.41 crore theft

Sonam Kapoor's Professional front

The actress, who Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK, will star in Shome Makhija's crime thriller Blind, co-starring Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak. It is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The action-thriller revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer.

(With ANI inputs)