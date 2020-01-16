Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to speak at the prestigious Davos House 2020

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always successfully represented India on the global map. The fashion icon-philanthropist who has invariably shown keen interest in the matters of global importance was invited for the prestigious Davos House 2020.
Sonam was invited as the speaker at the global event, which has seen influential world leaders in attendance in the past. However, even though the actress was keen on being part of the forum, she could not make it to the event.
So proud to support the #gyaanproject ( An initiative to benefit the construction of @cittaorg foundations Rajkumari Ratnavati girls school, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan) with @_iiishmagish that was helmed by my dear @rooshadshroff . This project supports female education and promotes Indian art and fashion.
An Indian Love Song (cont...). She. How shall I yield to the voice of thy pleading, how shall I grant thy prayer, Or give thee a rose-red silken tassel, a scented leaf from my hair? Or fling in the flame of thy heart's desire the veils that cover my face, Profane the law of my father's creed for a foe of my father's race? Thy kinsmen have broken our sacred altars and slaughtered our sacred kine, The feud of old faiths and the blood of old battles sever thy people and mine. SAROJINI NAIDU
A source says, "Sonam really wanted to be part of Davos House 2020 and was honoured to have received the invitation to be a speaker there. However, her prior commitments prevented her from flying to Davos in time."
The prestigious event will take place from January 21 to January 24 in Davos, Switzerland.
