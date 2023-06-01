Sonam Bajwa's Bollywood debut delayed by her decision to refuse kissing scenes, actress discloses

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMBAJWA Sonam Bajwa reveals refusing kissing scenes

Sonam Bajwa is one of the most prominent actresses in the Punjabi film industry. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Carry On Jatta 3 with Gippy Grewal. In a recent interview, Bajwa stated that she denied multiple Bollywood films that required her to do on-screen kissing scenes.

Speaking to Film Companion, the actress shared, "I said no to a couple of things in Bollywood because I was like, Is Punjab going to be OK with it? "We have that mentality, that families will be watching… I was very scared to do a kissing scene in a film back then, because I thought, ‘How are people going to respond to it, how will these people, who've made me who I am, respond to it? Is my family going to understand that this is for a film?' I had all these questions in my mind."

She further said, "It was a couple of years ago, I spoke to my mom and dad about it. They were like, ‘Yes if it's for a film, it's fine'. And I was so shocked. Why did I not speak to them first? So many things we assume in our heads. I was so shy to discuss this with my parents, and they were like, ‘Koi nahi, je film liya, koi chakkar ni."

She went on to say, "I want to be part of a beautiful story, with an amazing team. I am not even bothered about the screen time but I should relish the role. I have no idea when it will happen, I have left it all on destiny."

Meanwhile, Carry on Jatta 3 is directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Humble Motion Pictures. The movie is set to release in theatres on June 29. It stars Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. It also features Binnu Dhillon, Kavita Kaushik, Shinda Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Harby Sangha, and Jaswinder Bhalla.

