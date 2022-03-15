Tuesday, March 15, 2022
     
Sonali Bendre to star in Tollywood? Here's what we know about actress' appearance after 18 years

IANS Edited by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 15, 2022 15:30 IST
Sonali Bendre
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONALI BENDRE

Sonali Bendre 

Actress Sonali Bendre is in talks for an upcoming biggie in Telugu, as the news has now caught the attention of all. It is reported that Sonali will star in Jr NTR's untitled movie, which is to be helmed by 'Srimanthudu', 'Mirchi', and 'Janatha Garage' fame Koratala Siva. The makers want to get Sonali on board, for an important role. So, they seemed to have approached the 'Manmadhudu' actress, for which she apparently gave it a nod.

If the news is to be believed, Sonali Bendre is all set to make a comeback in the Tollywood film industry after 18 years. Sonali was last seen in Chiranjeevi's 'Shankar Dada MBBS' before she quit acting in Tollywood. Now that she is all set to play a pivotal role in the film combination of Koratala Shiva and Jr NTR, her fans can't get happier.

Sonali Bendre had appeared in super hit Telugu movies like 'Murari', 'Indra', 'Manmadhudu', 'Shankar Dada MBBS' and many more. She was well-received by the Telugu audience, but the actress had to move back to Mumbai, as she had started her family.

More details about the project are expected to be out soon.

For the unversed, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018 and stayed in New York for a few months, where she received treatment.

(With IANS inputs)

