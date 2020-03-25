Wednesday, March 25, 2020
     
Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre on the occasion of Gudi Padwa took to social media to wish her fans saying that it's ironic that the festival has fallen on the beginning of the 21 days lockdown in the country against coronavirus.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 25, 2020 15:49 IST
Sonali Bendre feels it's ironic that Gudi Padwa falls at the start of 21-day lockdown against coronavirus

Maharashtrians observe new year through the festival of Gudi Padwa on Wednesday. Gudi Padwa is the first day of the month of Chaitra and marks the beginning of the New Year as per the Hindu calendar. Actress Sonali Bendre has mixed emotions on the special occasion, what with the implementation of the 21-day lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"Happy Gudi Padwa... it's ironic that the new year falls at the start of the #21daylockdown...but in someways it's a sign of what we need to do. "Introspect, realign and look to the future," she wrote on Instagram. Have a look at her post here:

To lighten up the mood of people amid serious health crisis, Sonali posted a throwback picture that shows her all dressed up in tradional Maharashtrian saree.

