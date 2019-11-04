Sonakshi Sinha slams airline for breaking her 'unbreakable bag'

Sonakshi Sinha's luggage bag was damaged in her latest flight with Indigo

Actress Sonakshi Sinha had a very unpleasant experience after her recent flight with Indigo airlines. In a video that Sonakshi shared on her Twitter, the actress shows her luggage bag that was damaged during her flight. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, " "Hi @IndiGo6E, Hulk is 6E, this was not so 6E. You broke the unbreakable."

In the video, Sonakshi can be heard taking a sarcastic dig at the Airline. She said, ""So I was travelling with IndiGo today. I went with a perfectly fine bag and I came with a bag with handle number 1 completely broken, handle number 2 completely broken and wheel completely off. So, thank you guys at IndiGo. And Samsonite, very sorry to say even you couldn't survive IndiGo."

Twitter users online extended their support to the Dabangg and slammed the airline for mishandling the luggage. Extending his support to Sonakshi Sinha, a Twitter user wrote, “Rajjo agar bol rahi hai to we all agree ... Jokes apart, the way these people handle our lauguage is already a big concern ... Whether it's @IndiGo6E or others ...

“Alarming! And yet so politely communicated! Hope this creates an impactful call out within Indigo on why something like this would ever happen!” another user wrote.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be playing the character of Rajjo in the third installment of Salman Khan's Dabangg franchise. Dabangg 3 which also marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, will be hitting the theatres on December 20, 2019.