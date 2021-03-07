Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAKSHI SINHA Sonakshi Sinha shares first look as fierce cop from new web series ahead of Women's Day

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set for her digital debut. The actress will star in Amazon Prime Video's web series directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. Sonakshi treated her fans and followers with this surprise as she shared the first look of herself as a fierce cop. The actress took to her Instagram and wrote, "There's no limit to what women can accomplish. Our collective belief in this has only been reinforced time and again. And on the eve of #WomensDay, we’re taking things up a notch! Can't wait to show everyone yet again how girls get it done! Coming soon to serve and protect on @primevideoIN."

Ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, Sonakshi introduced everyone with her female cop avatar. The actress indeed looked promising in her character. The series will also feature Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi, who is known for her role in the Dabangg series, Lootera, Akira and Mission Mangal, is gearing up her next release Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Besides Sonakshi, the film will also feature Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Recently, the actress also announced her next project Bulbul Tarang, which will have an OTT release. She captioned the picture saying: "Meet Bulbul... A girl out to make her dream come true.? thrilled to announce my next film #BulbulTarang streaming soon on @netflix_in. #AbMenuMeinSabNew @tahirrajbhasin @reliance.entertainment #ShreeNarayanSingh #ArshadSayeed @sarkarshibasish."