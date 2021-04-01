Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAKSHI SINHA Sonakshi Sinha's April Fools Day advice: Don't be a fool, wear your mask

Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday took to social media and urged everyone to wear masks as Covid cases crossed 72,000 in a day. The actress posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen taking an elevator selfie, wearing an all-black ensemble and a mask.

"It's April. But don't be a fool. Wear you mask," Sonakshi captioned the image.

In the mirror selfie shared by Sonakshi, she can be seen in an all-black outfit with a matching mask. The actress opted for a chic look and looked absolutely gorgeous.

On the professional front, Sonakshi is also gearing up for her web series debut in Fallen, which casts her as a cop. The actress shared the first look like the cop from the film. The actress took to her Instagram and wrote, "There's no limit to what women can accomplish. Our collective belief in this has only been reinforced time and again. And on the eve of #WomensDay, we’re taking things up a notch! Can't wait to show everyone yet again how girls get it done! Coming soon to serve and protect on @primevideoIN."

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi the web series will release on Amazon Prime. The 33-year-old actor thanked the makers for giving her the character of Anjali Bhaati.

"As it comes to an end I don't even know where to begin! What a journey 'Fallen' (that's what we're calling it for now, wait for the actual name) has been. Leaving this set with such amazing memories, new friends, bike riding skills and a heart full of happiness! "Thank you @reemakagti1 and @zoieakhtar for giving me Anjali Bhaati. I can't tell you how long I've waited for her. I can safely say this has been the best schedule ever for me because of this amazing team," Sinha wrote.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi, who is known for her role in the Dabangg series, Lootera, Akira and Mission Mangal, is gearing up her next release Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Besides Sonakshi, the film will also feature Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Recently, the actress also announced her next project Bulbul Tarang, which will have an OTT release. She captioned the picture saying: "Meet Bulbul... A girl out to make her dream come true.? thrilled to announce my next film #BulbulTarang streaming soon on @netflix_in. #AbMenuMeinSabNew @tahirrajbhasin @reliance.entertainment #ShreeNarayanSingh #ArshadSayeed @sarkarshibasish."

-with IANS inputs