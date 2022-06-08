Sonakshi Sinha's hilarious reaction to her wedding rumours with Zaheer Iqbal in unmissable | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAKSHI SINHA Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been making headlines for their rumored relationship. After Iqbal's recent Instagram post, rumours were doing the rounds that the two will soon be tying the knot. Now, Sonakshi responded to those rumours through her latest social media post. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a reel which was captioned, "Me to media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho? (Why do you all want me to get married as soon as possible?)".

In the clip, Sonakshi can be seen sitting in a room, having deep thoughts. Lip-syncing Shah Rukh Khan’s lines from Baazigar, she sid "Accha lagta hai mujhe, bohut mazaa aata hai (I feel good. I have fun)." Captioning the video, she wrote, "Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do." Watch the video:

As soon as she shared the video, several of her fans and friends from the film industry dropped laughing emojis in the comment section. Zaheer too responded to the post. ALSO READ: 'I love you' Zaheer Iqbal makes relationship with Sonakshi Sinha official with belated birthday post

Recently, Zaheer seemingly confirmed his relationship with Sonakshi. In a belated birthday post for the actress, Zaheer shared a couple of videos and a picture of the two of them together on Instagram and wrote "Happy Birthday Sonzzz, Thank You for not killing me, I Love You. Here’s to a lot more food, lights, love and laughter. P.s – This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other."

Responding to the post, Sonakshi wrote, "Thaaankkk uuu … love uuu … now im coming to kill uuuuuuuu."

Sonakshi Sinha's Professional Front

The actress was last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'. The film also featured Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. Next, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make her web series debut with 'Fallen', where she plays a cop and will also be seen in 'Bulbul Tarang'.