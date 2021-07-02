Sona Mohapatra's befitting response to those trolling Mandira Bedi for performing Raj Kaushal's last rites

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Mandira Bedi

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal's death sent shock waves across the industry. Kaushal reportedly succumbed to a heart attack and it was heartbreaking when mourning pictures of the late filmmaker's wife, actress Mandira Bedi surfaced on the Internet. While several sympathised with Mandira, there were some who trolled her for her choice of clothes and for performing the last rites of her husband, a role which as per traditional rituals taken up by male members of the family.

Standing up for Mandira, Sona took to Twitter and penned down a befitting message for those looking down upon the actress. "That some people are still commenting on Mandira Bedi’s dress code or choice to carry out her husband Raj Kushal’s last rites shouldn’t surprise us. Stupidity is more abundant than any other element in our world after all," she wrote.

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal is known for directing films like "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" and "Shaadi Ka Laddoo", featuring wife Mandira Bedi. He was in his 50s. Kaushal is survived by wife, actor-TV presenter, Mandira Bedi and their two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

Apart from direction, Kaushal had also produced filmmaker Onir's 2005 acclaimed drama "My Brother… Nikhil", starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla.

His last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar. Close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" actor Dino Morea were present.

Kaushal started out as a copywriter in 1989 and then worked as an assistant director with Mukul Anand.

He eventually set up his own advertising-production company, Fuel, and went on to direct over 800 commercials. One of the last commercials that Kaushal directed was with Vicky Kaushal.