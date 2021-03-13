Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALSOMYALI Somy Ali wishes to visit Jaipur, appeals to PM Narendra Modi to help get her visa accepted

In the first episode of India TV's special entertainment show 'Talaash Ek Sitaare Ki' we met Somy Ali, the beautiful actress of the 90s. The Pakistani actress had a short-lived career in Bollywood with ten films to her credit. Somy appeared in Hindi movies between 1991 and 1998, as a leading lady with top Bollywood actors. But where is she these days? The actress, who was crazy about Bollywood, claims that she never found a place for herself in the industry. Now, speaking to India TV Somy opened up about herself and her career.

Somy Ali, who was seen in films like Anth, Yaar Gaddar, Teesra Kaun?. Krishan Avtaar and Andolan, among others, revealed that she left India in the year 1999. Somy also called herself the worst dancer and said that she had no interest in acting. Later, quiting cinema, she went to US and completed her Bachelor's degree. Then she started running an NGO called 'No More Tears.' The inspiration to start her NGO came from her personal life as she faced sexual harassment at a very young age, thus she decided to raise her voice for those who need it. Somy has also received praise from former US presidents for this work.

Speaking about her marriage plans, the actress said, "Marriage is not important for me now. But I wanted to get married when I was in my twenties, (25-26), I wanted to have kids, but now my children are the people of my NGO."

Adding to the same, the actress also revealed that she was in a relationship for the last seven years but broke up a few months back. She claims that she isn't planning to get married anytime soon.

When Somy was asked if she wants to come to India, she said, "I miss India a lot." Somy said that she loves Jaipur and has planned to visit the Pink city but her visa got denied. The actress appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get her visa accepted so that she can visit India, especially Rajasthan.