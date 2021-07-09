Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED Somy Ali recalls her meeting with late Dilip Kumar: He was the kindest person I've met during my time in India

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s demise has sent the film industry, colleagues and fans into mourning. He was 98 and is survived by his wife, actor Saira Banu. While his incredible legacy lives on, Somy Ali says such is his charisma, style and dedication that generations of actors have “tried to extrapolate from his talent and methods of acting”.

“But even after putting in much effort, no one can even come close to what he was. His smile, calm and easy-going demeanour, smile, subtle expressions and those he pauses in his performance can never be matched. What the industry has lost, can never be compensated. He was not just as an actor, but as one of the most humble and kind souls. It’s devastatingly sad…,” says the actor-turned-humanitarian who runs an US based NGO No More Tears that assists and empowers ‘survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence’.



A self-confessed fan of the veteran actor, Somy has watched a lot of his films. She looked up to him both as a human being and thespian.

“It’s hard to pick a single film of Dilip Kumar but if I have to then I would probably say that Mela is my all time favourite. And, the title track of the film ‘Ye Zindagi Ke Mele’ is so true for all of us,” she adds.

Somy had the opportunity and privilege to meet the legend once in her life. “It was a very brief meeting. He was the kindest person I have ever met during my time in India. The commonality of us being born in Pakistan holds a close place for him in my heart. He will be missed and there is no one with the talent that Dilip saab had. He had absolutely no training when it came to acting, yet his craft is an inspiration. My condolences to his wife and family. What a huge loss!” she concludes.