Soha Ali Khan shares pic of Neha Dhupia from hospital after she delivers son, Dia Mirza & others pour wishes

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan who is a close freind of actress Neha Dhupia is on cloud nine as she has become an aunt to a baby boy. Neha wife of Angad Bedi delivered a baby boy on Sunday. Sharing a couple of pictures, Soha congratulated Neha on her delivery. “Congratulations @nehadhupia @angadbedi - and well done for timing it perfectly between birthdays!! lots of love and blessings always,” she wrote.

The first picture is from the recent birthday party of her daughter Inaaya in which Neha can be seen along with Inaaya who is kissing her baby bump and the second photo has Neha flashing a ‘victory’ sign while lying in her hospital bed. Soha and another friend posed near the bed's headboard.

Take a look:

Pulkit Samrat shared Angad's announcement post on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Such beautiful news!! Congratulations guys."

Dia Mirza also shared the couple's photo on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Congratulations sweethearts. Sending baby bedi all our love and blessings!"

Musician Harshdeep Kaur took to her Instagram Story and wrote the congratulatory message, "Congratulations @nehadhupia and @angadbedi. Lots of love to the little one." Angad added the post on his Story and replied, "Waheguru now even he will hear your voice paath in the morning."

Earlier in the morning Angad announced the arrival of their baby boy on Instagram, sharing an adorable picture with Neha he wrote, ""BEDIS BOY" is here!!!!!! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby"title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now.#bedisboy."

Several other celebrities including Tahira Kashyap, Hina Khan and more shared wishes for happy parents. The couple announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19. Neha and Angad got married in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr a few months later.

-with ANI inputs