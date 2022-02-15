Do personal lives of celebs overshadow their professional achievements? Soha Ali Khan weighs in | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOHA ALI KHAN Soha Ali Khan

Highlights Soha Ali Khan opens up on personal vs professional life

The actress revealed how mother Sharmila Tagore influenced her motherhood

Soha also shared tips for mothers

There's no reservation about the fact that film personalities enjoy a massive fan following. While on the face, showbiz appears to be all glitz and glamour, on the inside there are repercussions of fame. As they gain laurels on the professional front, their personal lives become a household topic of discussion. However, if you know how to strike the right balance between the two, you are pretty much sorted. Soha Ali Khan, in an interaction with us weighed in upon the same, in addition to managing work after her daughter Inaaya was born, sharing responsibilities with husband Kunal Kemmu and Sharmila Tagore's influence on her motherhood.

Personal vs professional life

Coming from a legacy where her mother, Sharmila Tagore is one of the most sought after actresses and her late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a famous cricketer in addition to being a Nawab of Pataudi, Soha made sure her personal and professional life was balanced and that's why for her the former couldn't overshadow her achievements.

"For me, it has always been about striking the right balance between family and work," Soha shared, adding, "Initially, it was very difficult to take up anything after having my daughter Inaaya. I used to schedule my day as per Inaaya’s sleep schedule. For the longest time, I did not take up any work. Shooting usually involves travelling and staying out for days; I found that very difficult. As women, we wear many hats and we need support. It is great to have a supportive family; it enables you to live your dream. Becoming a mother does not mean your ambitions and passions need to go away, which is why I decided to have my child later on in life because I’ve always wanted to be the parent who could devote her time to her child. I wanted to make sure that I worked enough in films, post which I wrote my book, travelled all over the world—basically did all the things I wanted to do before I had my child. Your child will always be a priority, but you can create a safe environment for her and still go out and achieve your ambitions.

Sharing responsibilities for healthy marriage

Soha: I truly believe that when it comes to parenting, having an equal share of responsibility is amazing as both the parents play a crucial role in supporting one another in the upbringing of their child. One should be able to enjoy life to the fullest and fulfil the promises made to his/her partner and stick to the bond of love and commitment for as long as possible. No relationship is perfect at the end of the day, but it all depends on how you work around your dissatisfaction.

Sharmila Tagore's influence

Soha: One thing that I have constantly seen as a kid growing up, is how effortlessly my mother used to manage household chores and her professional life. This has been the strongest motivational factor that has helped me become the person I am today. I make sure to exercise every day for a minimum of 30 minutes and start with Yoga. I also make sure I complete 10,000 steps every day. If nothing, I walk around the house and terrace, taking breaks in between activities to ensure I am not sedentary for long hours.

Tip for mothers

Soha: With my daughter, I ensure that her day is well-balanced with healthy meals and snacks in between, light exercise and fun-filled activities. For all the mothers out there, I just want to say that eating natural food is very important and getting all kinds of nutrients in the right amount is the basic essential need. When the season and weather change, my body demands some amount of time to adapt to new climatic conditions I do steam inhalation with Vicks VapoRub. It has been my secret to staying healthy and enjoying most of the time with my family.

Upcoming projects

The actress who was most recently seen in 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' received rave reviews for her performance. Sharing details, Soha said, "KBS was a lot of fun to do, and I'm very happy with the audience's response to it. It also gave me the confidence that I needed to get back out there and to do more work, and the experience of working on KBS really taught me that I can work as well as be a successful and involved parent."

She has already completed a show and is waiting for the announcement soon. "I have taken on more work, primarily a project with Amazon, which we've now completed the shooting for and that will be released soon. It's directed by Tanuja Chandra, and it's a wonderful social drama that is very gritty," she told us.