Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor remember Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi with emotional posts on his death anniversary

Actress Soha Ali Khan shared an emotional note on her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's death anniversary. He was one of the greatest cricket captains of India and had died at the age of 70. Soha shared a throwback picture of Mansoor Ali Khan and wrote, "1941-2011 To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die." Mansoor Ali Khan died after battling a lung infection.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married actress Sharmila Tagore in 1969 and welcomed their son Saif Ali Khan in 1970. Later, the couple was blessed with first daughter Saba in 1976 and then, Soha Ali Khan in 1978.

Kareena Kapoor Khan aldo remembered her father-in-law and sjared a throwback picture on her Instagram storty. She posted red heart along with the picture in which Mansoor Ali Khan can be seen standing in a balcony.

Meanwhile, Kareena celebrated her 40th birthday on Monday. She took to her Instagram handle and posted a gorgeous monochrome photo of herself, revealing her plans about the day. Bebo wrote, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG”

