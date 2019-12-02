Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya visits Mansoor Ali Khan's grave at Pataudi Palace. See pics

Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya offered prayers at Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's grave

Actress Soha Ali Khan recently visited her ancestral Pataudi Palace with daughter Inaaya. Soha shared the pictures from their visit on her Instagram. Soha also visited her father Mansoor Ali Khan's grave with her daughter Inaaya and offered prayers. Mansur Ali Khan who breathed his last at the age of 70 in 2011, is buried at his ancestral home next to the grave of his father Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi. In the picture that was shared by Soha, the mother-daughter duo can be seen praying with open palms at the grave.

“Wish you were here,” Soha captioned picture with Inaaya

Soha was known to be very close to her dad and called her the 'coolest dad' in an interview with DNA. Inaaya like her cousin Taimur is an internet darling and looks like it’s in Pataudi genes to be loved by all.

Soha has been keeping away from films and work post her daughter Inaaya's birth but she will soon be making a comeback at work with a digital web series that's still under preparation.

However, Soha confirmed that she will begin the shoot in January next year. Talking to news agency PTI, the actress said, “I am looking forward to starting something in January and it will be 30- or 40-days commitment. I have never stayed this long away from my daughter Inaaya, I will take her with me. It is a comedy in a web-series space. The last couple of episodes are being written. The official announcement will come soon.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News