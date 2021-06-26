Sofia Hayat slams troll who accused her of 'sleeping' with Abhinav Shukla: Never met him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Sofia Hayat slams troll who accused her of 'sleeping' with Abhinav Shukla

Bigg Boss fame Sofia Hayat took to Instagram on Friday to shut down a troll who accused her of 'sleeping' with actor Abhinav Shukla. She shared a screenshot of messages she received on Instagram wherein a user called her names and said that she is in a relationship with Shukla. Sofia hit back at the troll and clarified that she has never met Abhinav and does not know him.

Reacting to the troll, Sofia Hayat said, "Someone sent me this message. It was my mistake. I don't check my DMs usually. But she started off saying she desperately needed help. After a few minutes I realised she was a liar so I had blocked her. She made another account and sent this message!

Noone should ever be afraid of people like this. Trolls and bullies have an inner sadness that they inflict upon others. I understand energy and know that it is their energy and not mine, so when I get a message like this, I feel sorry for someone with such sadness and hatred for themselves and can only hope they work on themselves to release this pain instead of hurting others. But then, I don't get hurt, because I am not invested in this person."

She concluded by saying, "Bullies cannot hurt you when you know, their bullying is an inner reflection of their own state of mind. I send you love and blessings. May your heart and mind be clear. If not..I'm having a wonderful life and day :) The next video explains my relationship with Abhinav Shukla. Namaste Shalom Salaam Satnam.. Mother Sofia Hayat."

Sofia also shared a video to further clrifi\y her relationship with Abhinav Shukla. She said, "I don’t know who Abhinav Shukla is till the time I googled him. And I'm not in any such relationship with him. I have never dated him or worked with him. People who are putting a question over my dignity and creating false rumours need a reality check. If these stupid statements don’t go to rest I'll have to take legal help."

On a related note, during the Bigg Boss 14, Sofia had slammed Abhinav Shukla and his wife Rubina Dilaik for their behavior with Rakhi Sawant.