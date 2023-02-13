Social media opens new doors for beatboxing, says Beatboxer Hariharan aka Harry D Cruz

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Beatboxer Hariharan aka Harry D Cruz.

While most other artists, including beatboxers, used to rely almost completely on television to gain recognition, social media's extensive use in India has given both established and upcoming artists new opportunities while also promoting the art form. Many artists are using social media to spread the word about beatboxing, support upcoming talents, and raise public awareness of the art form.

Harry D Cruz from Bengaluru, India's first kazoo beatboxer, the finest human saxophone artist, and multiple beatboxing record holder, says that by making beatboxing more well-known and raising awareness about it all over the nation, he hopes to aid future artists in avoiding the difficulties he himself encountered when attempting to pursue the art seriously.

Additionally, as more people become aware of beatboxing, their comprehension of its intricacies and styles grows. Every time beatboxing is performed, people find it interesting and cool. Beatboxing is considerably more than just generating and mimicking sounds; the audience always reacts favorably. Harry D. Cruz claims, "Whenever he performs on stage, he feels alive.”

A few platforms to further promote the art have recently appeared as a result of beatboxing's rising popularity in India. One of the biggest beatboxing clubs in the country, Beatbox India has chapters all throughout the country.

