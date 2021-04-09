Sobhita Dhulipala unveils her look in Major, calls her character 'a lion-hearted lullaby'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOBHITAD Sobhita Dhulipala unveils her look in 'Major'

Made in Heaven fame actress Sobhita Dhulipala on Friday unveiled her look in the upcoming film Major. She plays Pramoda, an NRI hostage trapped during the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, in the Adivi Sesh-starrer. Introducing her character on Instagram with an image, Sobhita captioned: "I am Pramoda in #MajorTheFilm. I think of her as a lion-hearted lullaby."

In the poster, Sobhita can be seen hugging a little girl with terrified expressions. She can be seen amid the chaos. The poster reads, "In the face of fear... she found courage."

Earlier, Saiee Manjrekar had unveiled her first look in Major. She wrote, "Her love for him is as endearing as his love for his country." Seated next to Adivi Sesh, dressed in a uniform of the school, Saiee's looks lovingly at him in the poster. It shows how strong the relationship between Major Sandeep and Isha was, starting from school. On the postcard, the messages in the name of Sandeep, written by Isha, show the depth of their undying love.

In the film, Saiee is playing a character ranging from a 16-year-old girl to a 28-year-old lady. Since the film will be released in Hindi and Telugu, Saiee learned Telugu and also spoke dialogues herself. No voice-over artists were have been used for Saiee's voice in the film.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major is being shot in Hindi and Telugu, and will be dubbed in Malayalam. The film is a biographical drama based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. "Major" is set to release on July 2. The teaser of the film will be released on April 12th.

South actor Adivi Shesh is playing the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film. It is directed by Sashi Kiran.