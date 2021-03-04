Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOBHITA DHULIPALA Sobhita Dhulipala begins shooting for Made in Heaven season 2

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala after captivating the audience with her stellar performance in the first season of the web series Made in Heaven is all set to win hearts with its season 2. The actress has started shooting for the second season of the web-series Made In Heaven. Sobhita took to her Instagram and posted a picture, where she shared a clapboard that had Made In Heaven 2 written on it. The actress captioned the image: "Here goes".

Earlier the actress has shared a note that was sent to her by the makers of the web series. She took to Instagram and shared a picture of the goodies along with a handwritten note. She captioned the image, Made in Heaven season 2.

The note in the picture read, "We are excited to have you on the 'Made in Heaven' team and are looking forward to starting this incredible journey with you!", signed with best wishes by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. Though there was no mention of the date of the commencement of the shoot.

Details about the sequel are still under wraps. Released in 2019, the first season of the drama reflected the lives of upscale modern India, narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, played by Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings in Delhi. Co-created by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and her longtime collaborator director Reema Kagti, season two of the Amazon Prime Video original was delayed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first season of "Made in Heaven" also featured Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi. It also saw appearances by actors like Shweta Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Amrita Puri, Rasika Dugal, Vikrant Massey among others. The series, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video, garnered acclaim and earned Mathur the best actor nomination at the 2020 International Emmy Awards.