Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOOR Sneak peek of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's beachy holiday

After having a blast during their holidays in Dharamshala last month with Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, and their little munchkin Taimur, Bollywood dive Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor are currently holidaying in Goa. Both Arjun and Malaika celebrated Christmas with their families and later Arjun joined Malaika, her sister Amruta and their friend Sarvesh Shashi in Goa for the new year celebrations.

Both Malaika and Arjun took to their Instagram accounts and shared some happy pictures from their Goa vacation. Arjun Kapoor captioned the post: "Goa Diaries." They can be seen chilling by the beach and soaking in the sun.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL Both Malaika and Arjun took to their Instagram accounts and shared some happy pictures from their Goa vacation

On Sunday, Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself with sister Amrita from their Goa vacation and she wrote: "Sunshine duo ....Sunny days are here again."

Malaika also dropped a glimpse from her Christmas celebrations. She wrote, "Merry Christmas .... I pray for love,peace , good health n a better tomorrow."

Both Arjun and Malaika are the epitome of love and romance. They never fail to catch eyeballs with their sizzling chemistry. Check out more pictures of the duo from their vacations.