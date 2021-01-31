Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMPKHER Sneak-peek into Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's new home; watch video

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who married his ladylove fashion designer Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021, in Alibaug is ready to move in together in their new house in Mumbai. In 2017, Varun bought this house and actor Anupam Kher had shared it on his social media account giving a virtual tour of the house. Sharing the video in 2017, Anupam Kher had captioned it as “@varundvn gives me an exclusive tour of his new home. Have seen him as a child when his proud father #DavidDhawan used to travel around on a Vespa scooter. Hard work pays. Mom #LaliDhawan has done the interiors. #ProudOfDhawans #Congratulations#LoveAndBlessings #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai."

The house has an in-built gym, walk-in closets, etc, and as Anupam Kher mentioned designed by Varun's mother, Karuna Dhawan. The house has a luxurious vibe to it.

Varun and Natasha's wedding was a private affair with only a few people from the Bollywood industry in attendance. The guests included filmmaker Karan Johar, Kunal Kohli, and his family, Zoa Morani, Vicky Bahri among a few.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No 1 reboot co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film became the most-watched Christmas release on Amazon Prime Video despite not so great reviews. He will next star in Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.