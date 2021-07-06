Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Sneak peek into Anushka Sharma's delectable breakfast with fruits and pancakes; see pics

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Tuesday treated her fans and followers with a sneak peek into her flavorful morning breakfast. She took to her Instagram Stories, Anushka revealed that she was having a mix of fruits and nuts for breakfast.

Anushka Sharma's breakfast platter comprised of a mix of healthy fruits and nuts like dragon fruit, bananas, kiwi, grapefruit, edible flowers, yoghurt, and muesli. There was also a piece of bread.

Anushka shared the picture with the caption, "Breakfast done right." She then followed it with a plate of pancakes, stacked one above the other, with syrup poured over it. She shared the picture, "Girl needed this."

Anushka is currently in the United Kingdom, with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. Anushka has been treating her fans with updates from the UK with the Indian skipper doubling up as his wife’s photographer. A few days ago, Anushka had shared a picture with Virat from their breakfast date on Instagram. "When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious," she had captioned the picture.

The actress recently shared that she has got a new haircut. Sharing a few selfies on her Instagram account, Anushka revealed her new look in shoulder-length blobs.

On the work front, Anushka has reportedly begun shooting in April. So far, she has two films to look forward to. The actress will be seen in Kaneda, a Navdeep Singh directorial, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Her last screen outing was Zero in 2018, with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, she was credited for producing popular projects Paatal Lok and Bulbbul for OTT last year.